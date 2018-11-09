HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

“We also highlight that the firm ended the quarter with 385,000 pounds of uranium in its finished goods inventory, which we feel should provide the flexibility to take advantage of an improved pricing environment that could come from supply and demand fundamentals or domestically produced uranium based on Section 232. Vanadium production should begin this month. Energy Fuels reaffirmed its plan to begin recovering vanadium from tailings pond solutions at its in mid-November.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,974. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

In other news, insider Craig P. Russ bought 7,500 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $100,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

