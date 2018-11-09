HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $281.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We reiterate our Buy rating and $281 price target. Our target is based on sum of the parts including: (1) a clinical NPV model of assets in Phase 2 development or greater (currently 30 out of over 178 assets under development); and (2) NPV of current revenues based on our projections for royalties, material sales, and collaborative revenue.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Argus set a $300.00 target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $171.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $126.50 and a fifty-two week high of $278.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 52.10%. The company had revenue of $45.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total transaction of $634,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,808,798.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $8,347,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,718,674.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,922 shares of company stock worth $30,297,452. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

