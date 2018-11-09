HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Repligen (RGEN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RGEN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $68.88 on Monday. Repligen has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,763 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $115,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $212,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,366 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $121,707.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,017 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Repligen by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 208,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Repligen by 168.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 24.2% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

