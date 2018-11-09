HC Wainwright Reiterates $5.00 Price Target for Energy Fuels (UUUU)

HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

“We also highlight that the firm ended the quarter with 385,000 pounds of uranium in its finished goods inventory, which we feel should provide the flexibility to take advantage of an improved pricing environment that could come from supply and demand fundamentals or domestically produced uranium based on Section 232. Vanadium production should begin this month. Energy Fuels reaffirmed its plan to begin recovering vanadium from tailings pond solutions at its in mid-November.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Separately, Noble Financial set a $4.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 417.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $612,000.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

