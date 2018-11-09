Head to Head Comparison: ARC Resources (AETUF) vs. Petroquest Energy (PQUE)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Petroquest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 10.19% 3.67% 2.17% Petroquest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Petroquest Energy does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

ARC Resources has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroquest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Petroquest Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $945.11 million 2.98 $299.99 million N/A N/A Petroquest Energy $108.29 million 0.01 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.07

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Petroquest Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ARC Resources and Petroquest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Petroquest Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

ARC Resources beats Petroquest Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserves of 836.1 MMboe. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

