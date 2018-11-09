Head to Head Comparison: Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) versus CreditRiskMonitor.Com (CRMZ)

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) and CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dun & Bradstreet and CreditRiskMonitor.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dun & Bradstreet 0 5 0 0 2.00 CreditRiskMonitor.Com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus target price of $133.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.27%. Given Dun & Bradstreet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dun & Bradstreet is more favorable than CreditRiskMonitor.Com.

Volatility & Risk

Dun & Bradstreet has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CreditRiskMonitor.Com has a beta of -1.32, indicating that its stock price is 232% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dun & Bradstreet and CreditRiskMonitor.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dun & Bradstreet $1.74 billion 3.03 $140.90 million $7.36 19.35 CreditRiskMonitor.Com $13.39 million 1.64 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Dun & Bradstreet has higher revenue and earnings than CreditRiskMonitor.Com.

Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet pays an annual dividend of $2.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CreditRiskMonitor.Com pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Dun & Bradstreet pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dun & Bradstreet has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Dun & Bradstreet and CreditRiskMonitor.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dun & Bradstreet 13.02% -35.87% 13.49% CreditRiskMonitor.Com -0.01% -0.06% -0.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of CreditRiskMonitor.Com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dun & Bradstreet beats CreditRiskMonitor.Com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit. The company also offers sales acceleration solutions that enable B2B sales and marketing professionals to accelerate sales, enhance go-to-market activity, engage in a meaningful way, and close business faster; MDR Integrated Education Marketing, a source for education data services, sales tools, digital marketing solutions, and market research. In addition, it offers marketing solutions, such as Optimizer, a master data solution; D&B Master Data that empowers customers to understand business relationships; D&B Audience Targeting, which helps customers serve the right ads to the right audiences; and D&B Visitor Intelligence that helps B2B marketers unmask anonymous Web traffic in real-time. It serves customers in communication, technology, government, strategic financial services, retail, telecommunications, and manufacturing. The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

CreditRiskMonitor.Com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK scores, PAYCE reports, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings. The company also provides Institutional Risk Analytics counterparty quality scores and financial data from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council call reports covering banks; and company background information and trade payment reports, as well as public filings, such as suits, liens, judgments, and bankruptcy information on millions of companies in the United States. In addition, it provides alerts on topics, including FRISK score reports, credit limit alerts, financial statement updates, SEC filings, and rating changes, as well as operates as a re-distributor of international credit reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Valley Cottage, New York.

