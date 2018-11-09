Head-To-Head Contrast: Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) versus Orexigen Therapeutics (OREXQ)

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) and Orexigen Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OREXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Proteostasis Therapeutics and Orexigen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteostasis Therapeutics -1,086.77% -96.44% -68.03% Orexigen Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proteostasis Therapeutics and Orexigen Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteostasis Therapeutics $5.34 million 49.41 -$59.43 million ($2.34) -3.07 Orexigen Therapeutics $33.71 million 0.01 -$24.52 million N/A N/A

Orexigen Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Proteostasis Therapeutics and Orexigen Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteostasis Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Orexigen Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 103.99%. Given Proteostasis Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Proteostasis Therapeutics is more favorable than Orexigen Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Orexigen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Orexigen Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Proteostasis Therapeutics has a beta of -3.25, suggesting that its share price is 425% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orexigen Therapeutics has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orexigen Therapeutics beats Proteostasis Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study. The company is also involved in developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule that have been completed Phase I Study. It has a collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the UPR pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Orexigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States, Europe, and South Korea. It offers Contrave for the treatment of obesity. The company also offers Contrave under the Mysimba brand name. Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California. On March 12, 2018, Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

