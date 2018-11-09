Head-To-Head Contrast: Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) vs. Ossen Innovation (OSN)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) and Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ossen Innovation has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and Ossen Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Stainless & Alloy Products 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ossen Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.44%. Given Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Universal Stainless & Alloy Products is more favorable than Ossen Innovation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and Ossen Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Stainless & Alloy Products $202.64 million 0.93 $7.61 million N/A N/A Ossen Innovation $132.38 million 0.10 $5.34 million N/A N/A

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has higher revenue and earnings than Ossen Innovation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ossen Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Ossen Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and Ossen Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Stainless & Alloy Products 7.20% 4.50% 2.82% Ossen Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products beats Ossen Innovation on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar. Its semi-finished long products are primarily used to produce finished bar, rod, and wire products; and finished bar products that are principally used by OEMs and by service center customers for distribution to various end users. The company also offers conversion services on materials supplied by its customers. Its products are also used in aerospace, oil and gas, power generation, and automotive industries, as well as in the manufacturing of equipment for food handling, health and medical, chemical processing, and pollution control; and manufacturing of metals, plastics, paper and aluminum extrusions, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and optics. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. sells its products to service centers, forgers, rerollers, OEMs, and wire redrawers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used as precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings. It also provides plain surface PC wires and indented PC wires, which are used in the construction of buildings; helical rib PC wires for the construction of railway ties or sleepers, and buildings; and coated prestressed products comprising zinc coated PC and rare earth coated PC products. The company markets and sells its products under the Ossen brand name. Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. also exports its products to the United States, Canada, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

