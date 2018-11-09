Head-To-Head Review: Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B (STZ.B) vs. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (JSDA)

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B (NYSE:STZ.B) and Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B and Jones Soda Co. ( USA ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B and Jones Soda Co. ( USA )’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B $8.33 billion 4.56 $2.32 billion N/A N/A Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) $13.35 million 1.15 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda Co. ( USA ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 96.0% of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B and Jones Soda Co. ( USA )’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B 38.18% 18.63% 8.09% Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) -14.64% -189.85% -37.47%

Summary

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B beats Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc. is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States. It sells a number of brands in the import and craft beer categories, including Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Ballast Point and others. It is a producer and marketer of wine, and sells a number of wine brands across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine, and across all price points, such as popular, premium and luxury categories. Some of its wine and spirits brands sold in the United States, which comprise its U.S. Focus Brands (Focus Brands) include Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Wild Horse and others.

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) Company Profile

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime. The company sells its products primarily in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, delicatessens, and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with various retailers. It also sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items, as well as licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, as well as directly to its national and regional retail accounts. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

