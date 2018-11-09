Head-To-Head Survey: SharpSpring (SHSP) versus The Competition

SharpSpring (NASDAQ: SHSP) is one of 193 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SharpSpring to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SharpSpring alerts:

26.0% of SharpSpring shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of SharpSpring shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SharpSpring has a beta of -2.23, indicating that its stock price is 323% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpSpring’s peers have a beta of -14.62, indicating that their average stock price is 1,562% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SharpSpring and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpSpring 0 0 1 0 3.00 SharpSpring Competitors 1487 7084 13362 625 2.58

SharpSpring presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.30%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 13.60%. Given SharpSpring’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SharpSpring has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SharpSpring and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SharpSpring $13.45 million -$4.97 million -22.42 SharpSpring Competitors $1.84 billion $197.33 million -4.99

SharpSpring’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SharpSpring. SharpSpring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SharpSpring and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpSpring -42.41% -35.25% -26.08% SharpSpring Competitors -3.54% -36.15% -0.50%

Summary

SharpSpring peers beat SharpSpring on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc. and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc. in December 2015. SharpSpring, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.