Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD) Given a €3.55 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) has been assigned a €3.55 ($4.13) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDD. Independent Research set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €3.25 ($3.78) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Commerzbank set a €2.30 ($2.67) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.03 ($3.52).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock opened at €1.75 ($2.03) on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a fifty-two week low of €2.23 ($2.59) and a fifty-two week high of €3.62 ($4.21).

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

