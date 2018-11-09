Hemostemix Inc (CVE:HEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 191660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/hemostemix-hem-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-0-12.html.

About Hemostemix (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.