Hemostemix (HEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.12

Hemostemix Inc (CVE:HEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 191660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
About Hemostemix (CVE:HEM)
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia.
