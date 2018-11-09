HENGAN Intl Grp/ADR (HEGIY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN Intl Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hengan International Group Company Limited operates as an investment holding company. It engages in the manufacturing, distributing and selling of personal hygiene products, food and snack products and skin care products primarily in China. The company’s operating segments consists of Tissue Paper Products, Sanitary Napkins Products, Disposable Diapers Products, Food and Snacks Products and Skin Care Products and Others. Hengan International Group Company Limited is headquartered in Quanzhou, China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.23. 4,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. HENGAN Intl Grp/ADR has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. HENGAN Intl Grp/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

HENGAN Intl Grp/ADR Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues.

