Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 604.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $12,359,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,201 shares of company stock worth $18,306,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $94.90 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.19.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

