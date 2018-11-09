Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $11.91 Million Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $196,235.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,379.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 2,100 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $99,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $436,038. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of ADM opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

