Hershey Co (HSY) Holdings Lifted by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 42.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,089,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,587,000 after buying an additional 1,518,053 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,374,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after buying an additional 240,286 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,615,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 19.5% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,481,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,849,000 after buying an additional 241,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Hershey from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on Hershey and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

In other Hershey news, insider Todd W. Tillemans acquired 2,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.32 per share, with a total value of $214,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,426.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 47,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,716 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,499 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.17. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $115.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 102.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. Analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

