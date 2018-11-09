High Liner Foods (HLF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$7.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut shares of High Liner Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

TSE HLF traded down C$0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.02. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$6.20 and a 1-year high of C$15.67.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$351.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods will post 0.660000039487182 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurie Dean Hennigar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.31 per share, with a total value of C$73,100.00.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

