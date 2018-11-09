Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK) Raised to “Equal weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Barclays currently has GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an add rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,675 ($21.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,391.33 ($18.18).

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,894 ($24.75) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 814.20 ($10.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,346 ($30.65).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

