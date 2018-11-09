Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

NYSE:HTH opened at $20.35 on Friday. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Hilltop had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $380.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilltop news, insider Keith E. Bornemann sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

