Himax Technologies (HIMX) Updates Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.383-197.802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.59 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-0.04 EPS.

Shares of HIMX stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,079,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,462. The stock has a market cap of $901.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 31.44 and a beta of -0.27. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.78 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIMX. BidaskClub cut shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital raised shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.71.

WARNING: “Himax Technologies (HIMX) Updates Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/himax-technologies-himx-updates-q4-2018-earnings-guidance.html.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.