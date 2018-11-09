Himax Technologies (HIMX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-5% Q/Q to $188.4-198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.95 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.02-0.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. 112,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,963. The firm has a market cap of $901.83 million, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.44 and a beta of -0.27. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.20 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIMX shares. BidaskClub lowered Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital raised Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/himax-technologies-himx-updates-q4-earnings-guidance.html.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.