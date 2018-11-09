Hiscox (HSX) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,711 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,790 ($23.39) to GBX 1,711 ($22.36) in a report published on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HSX. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,875 ($24.50) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,314 ($17.17) to GBX 1,427 ($18.65) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,501.92 ($19.63).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,564 ($20.44) on Tuesday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,526 ($19.94).

In other Hiscox news, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,695 ($22.15), for a total value of £847,500 ($1,107,408.86). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain sold 40,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($21.78), for a total transaction of £671,050.85 ($876,846.79).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.