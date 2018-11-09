Hiscox (HSX) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,790 ($23.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($24.50) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,314 ($17.17) to GBX 1,427 ($18.65) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,501.92 ($19.63).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,552 ($20.28) on Monday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,526 ($19.94).

In other news, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,695 ($22.15), for a total value of £847,500 ($1,107,408.86). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain sold 40,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($21.78), for a total value of £671,050.85 ($876,846.79).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

