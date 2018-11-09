Histogenics (HSGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Histogenics Corporation is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment. The company is developing NeoCart(R) product to provide treatment in the orthopedic space. Histogenics Corporation is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSGX. Brookline Cap M reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Histogenics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Histogenics in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BTIG Research lowered Histogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Histogenics to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Histogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.45.

NASDAQ HSGX opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Histogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Histogenics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSGX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Histogenics by 72.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Histogenics in the second quarter valued at $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Histogenics in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Histogenics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Histogenics Company Profile

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

