HL Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Zions Bancorporation grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 1,643.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,490 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 192,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DWDP opened at $59.44 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DWDP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

