HL Financial Services LLC Sells 273 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

HL Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Churchill Downs worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6,355.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 222,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth approximately $28,872,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $271.47 per share, with a total value of $1,004,439.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,831.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHDN stock opened at $274.20 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $211.20 and a one year high of $314.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.43). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

