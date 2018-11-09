Hochtief (HOT) PT Set at €173.00 by HSBC

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) received a €173.00 ($201.16) target price from equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s previous close.

HOT has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €164.00 ($190.70) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Macquarie set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochtief in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hochtief presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €157.90 ($183.60).

HOT opened at €130.00 ($151.16) on Friday. Hochtief has a 12 month low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 12 month high of €175.00 ($203.49).

About Hochtief

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

