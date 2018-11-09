Horizonte Minerals (HZM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

