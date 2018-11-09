Hortonworks (HDP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.20

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 3269444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

HDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hortonworks from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Hortonworks in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Hortonworks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hortonworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Hortonworks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Davidson sold 17,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $396,538.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Reasoner sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $29,977.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,221.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,105,408 shares of company stock valued at $24,098,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,385 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,873,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,476 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 678,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,645,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,527,000 after purchasing an additional 283,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP)

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

