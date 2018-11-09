Hostess Brands (TWNK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.64 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 28.58%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Hostess Brands updated its FY18 guidance to $0.52-0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. 16,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.28. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

In related news, Director Larry E. Bodner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $119,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,445.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,466,000 after buying an additional 1,232,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 57.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,622,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after buying an additional 953,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 21.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,828,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,674,000 after buying an additional 861,968 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 49.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,619,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after buying an additional 537,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 134.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWNK. UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on Hostess Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

