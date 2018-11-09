HP Inc. (HPQ) Stake Lowered by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 113,862 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,822,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $880,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,787 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,440,019 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,474,000 after acquiring an additional 141,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,327,977 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $325,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,987,387 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $317,373,000 after acquiring an additional 330,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,197,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $185,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,142,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 815,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $17,880,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $25.50 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

