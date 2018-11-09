HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Cap Tops $6.97 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, HitBTC, C-Patex and Fatbtc. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $6.97 million and $14,027.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.18 or 0.02502305 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00636834 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018168 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00026884 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00022863 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00020166 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014771 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,424,853,750 coins and its circulating supply is 53,057,610,990 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, C-Patex, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.