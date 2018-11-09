Huazhu Group (HTHT) Trading Down 7.9%

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $27.04. Approximately 1,398,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,047,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $381.03 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

