Hudson Global Inc (HSON) Director Alan Lee Bazaar Acquires 9,750 Shares

Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) Director Alan Lee Bazaar bought 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alan Lee Bazaar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 28th, Alan Lee Bazaar bought 10,000 shares of Hudson Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100.00.

NASDAQ:HSON traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 18,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,479. Hudson Global Inc has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $2.44.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $256,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 10.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 71,899 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides professional-level recruitment and related talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies worldwide. The company offers permanent recruitment services; and contracting services, such as project management, interim management, and professional contract staffing.

