Humana (HUM) PT Raised to $415.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. MED boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $350.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Humana to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $352.30.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $338.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,834. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. Humana has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total value of $5,915,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,020,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Humana by 120.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Humana by 2,984.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Humana by 531.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $169,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

