Hydro One Ltd (H) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th.

Shares of H traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$19.27. The company had a trading volume of 171,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,353. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$18.57 and a 12-month high of C$23.04.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. CSFB cut shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.55.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

