Hypoport (HYQ) PT Set at €180.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank set a €211.00 ($245.35) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. equinet set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €191.00 ($222.09) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €204.40 ($237.67).

Hypoport stock opened at €172.00 ($200.00) on Tuesday. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €83.60 ($97.21) and a 12-month high of €164.00 ($190.70).

About Hypoport

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales  Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

