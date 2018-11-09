Iamgold (IAG) Shares Down 1.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was down 1.5% on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Iamgold traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 185,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,139,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Iamgold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Iamgold in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Iamgold by 201.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 43,098 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Iamgold in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Iamgold by 635.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 113,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Iamgold in the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of -0.19.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Iamgold Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Iamgold (IAG) Shares Down 1.5% on Analyst Downgrade” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/iamgold-iag-shares-down-1-5-on-analyst-downgrade.html.

About Iamgold (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.