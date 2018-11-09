ICF International (ICFI) Given a $86.00 Price Target by Barrington Research Analysts

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) received a $86.00 price target from analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICFI. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Cowen set a $85.00 target price on shares of ICF International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of ICF International to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $71.16. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,943. ICF International has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. ICF International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other ICF International news, COO John Wasson sold 2,532 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $201,496.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,572.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 322,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 112,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the third quarter worth about $118,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 145.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 157,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

