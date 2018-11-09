Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases 500 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in FedEx by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 85,370 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 40,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in FedEx by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,704 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in FedEx by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,868 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $275.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.86.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $229.40 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $207.90 and a 12-month high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

