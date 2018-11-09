ICU Medical (ICUI) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.45-8.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.60. ICU Medical also updated its FY18 guidance to $8.45-8.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICUI. BidaskClub lowered ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded ICU Medical from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of ICUI stock traded down $28.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.01. 689,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,069. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $180.45 and a 1 year high of $321.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.34. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $327.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Mccall sold 11,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.56, for a total value of $3,368,400.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at $913,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pfizer Inc sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.35, for a total value of $199,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,920 shares of company stock worth $202,651,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

