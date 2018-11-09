iExec RLC Reaches One Day Volume of $429,025.00 (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $33.01 million and approximately $429,025.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00006422 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Ethfinex, Upbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex, Upbit, Gate.io, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

