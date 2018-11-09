IFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Gentex Co. (GNTX)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 616,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 61.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 9.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 25,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 58,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,732 shares in the company, valued at $703,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,155 shares of company stock valued at $23,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentex from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gentex from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $22.01 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $460.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

