IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCI)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCI) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCI. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA BSCI opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

