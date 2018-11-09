IHS Markit (INFO) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.52-2.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.425-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.25-2.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ INFO traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 74,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,239. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.05 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,707.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

