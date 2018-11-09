Imperial Capital Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) – Imperial Capital upped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Lindblad Expeditions in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. Imperial Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.05 million, a PE ratio of 147.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $15.88.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.26 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 179.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 327.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 61,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 189,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $694,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 450,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,895.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,900. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

