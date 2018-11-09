Imperial Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for CBS (CBS)

Imperial Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CBS (NYSE:CBS) in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CBS to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CBS in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CBS in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.51.

Shares of CBS opened at $57.92 on Monday. CBS has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.51.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CBS had a return on equity of 86.51% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CBS will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In related news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,234 shares of CBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $129,929.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,726.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 11,697 shares of CBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $672,928.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in shares of CBS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,572,553 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $200,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62,318 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBS by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,338 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $185,813,000 after purchasing an additional 568,942 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC raised its position in shares of CBS by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 2,498,300 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $140,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CBS by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083,439 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $60,911,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CBS by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 713,129 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $40,969,000 after purchasing an additional 159,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

