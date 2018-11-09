Imperial Oil (IMO) Given “Average” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their average rating on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMO. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a sector underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.25.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.05. 243,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,618. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Imperial Oil by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 101,055 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,454,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 62,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

