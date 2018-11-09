Imperva (IMPV) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Imperva from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Imperva from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Imperva in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imperva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperva currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.37.

Imperva stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.08. 22,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,166. Imperva has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. Imperva had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Imperva will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPV. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,917,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Imperva by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 221,932 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Imperva by 27.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperva during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,311,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperva during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

