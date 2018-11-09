Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million.

ICD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 155,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,753. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $148.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

